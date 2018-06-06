GEDDES, Robert A.

GEDDES - Robert A. Of Cheektowaga. Beloved son of James Geddes and the late Sherrie McLaughlin Geddes; father of Briana; brother of Fawn (David) Schmidt, David (Sheri) Bova, Jon Bova; grandson of Martha Pieklo. Memorial visitation on Saturday from 2 - 4 p.m. in the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home, 25 River Street, Salamanca, NY and Sunday from 2 - 4 p.m. in the Sliwinski Funeral Home, 85 George Urban Blvd, Cheektowaga, NY.