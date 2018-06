Labatt House to open this fall

Pegula Sports and Entertainment joined Labatt USA to unveil Labatt House, a mixed-use renovation of a five-story 1919 building at 79 Perry Street in Buffalo's Cobblestone District, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. The building will have the Labatt Brew House, the Draft Room restaurant and corporate headquarters of Labatt USA, PSE and residential apartments.