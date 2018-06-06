BuffaloNews.com
Outdoor spaces: Gellman garden
Linda Gellman takes a seat on one of the two patios in the backyard of her home in the Elmwood Village. You can see the labyrinth in the background.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A view of the patio off the back deck.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The gate leading to the backyard was crafted from scrap metal by local sculptor/artist David Derner.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A closer view.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Gellman collects heart-shaped stones and rocks.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The labyrinth is created with rocks arranged in a single circular path that leads to the center, where a pile of stones and other items given to her from friends are found.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
u201cItu2019s a spiritual walk, an inner retrospective. You stand in the center and meditate. Itu2019s a personal, spiritual journey,u201d Gellman said of the labyrinth.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is the bee bath in the bee garden, where echinacea, bee balm, oregeno, sage and more plants loved by bees and other pollinators are planted.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Native golden ragwort.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Azaleas in bloom.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Gellman also collects driftwood.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Gellman found an old railroad tie and turned it into a planter.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
More natural garden art.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Former Buffalo resident Julia Register painted this Hamsa Hand on the fence during a visit last summer.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
She also painted the Om symbol.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The shady back patio.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Another view.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The garden includes four sculptures Gellman brought back from a nursery in Maine. Each head represents one of the four seasons.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Candles are placed in a chandelier, which hangs above the back patio.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Two chairs are placed in a shady area near the labyrinth.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Gellman finds the process of stacking rocks very meditative. (Don't miss the heart-shaped stone near the top.)
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The ferns near the back patio are having a happy year.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A labyrinth, two patios, sun and shade gardens and lots of rocks can all be found in Linda Gellman's backyard.
