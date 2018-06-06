BuffaloNews.com
The Gypsy Parlor: Bar feature
The quirky decorations inside the Gypsy Parlor, at 376 Grant St. on the West Side.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The quirky decorations inside the Gypsy Parlor, at 376 Grant St. on the West Side.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Light fixtures at the Gypsy Parlor.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Light fixtures at the Gypsy Parlor.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Owner Gabrielle Mattina plays pool in the back room of the Gypsy Parlor.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Gabrielle Mattina plays pool in the back room of the Gypsy Parlor.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Rudy Flores and John Puccio enjoy drinks and food at the Gypsy Parlor.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
More wall decor inside the Gypsy Parlor.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Signage behind the bar of the Gypsy Parlor.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Shannon Scipione and Selicia Volkmar bartend at the Gypsy Parlor.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Selicia Volkmar bartends at the Gypsy Parlor.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Selicia Volkmar bartends at the Gypsy Parlor.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Selicia Volkmar bartends at the Gypsy Parlor.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Colorful decor inside the Gypsy Parlor.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Continuing the look around the Gypsy Parlor.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The dining area inside the Gypsy Parlor.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Eye-catching seating inside the Gypsy Parlor.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The dining area inside the Gypsy Parlor.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The quirky decorations inside the Gypsy Parlor, at 376 Grant St. on the West Side.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Jennifer Lorenzo and Dut Dour hang out on the side patio of the Gypsy Parlor.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The entry to the Gypsy Parlor.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The entry to the Gypsy Parlor.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The entry to the Gypsy Parlor.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The patio on the side of Gypsy Parlor.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Gypsy Parlor-themed decoration.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The bar scene at the Gypsy Parlor.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
More of the decoration inside the Gypsy Parlor.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Eaters enjoy food at the Gypsy Parlor.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Jeci Walker serves brie and toasted bread at the Gypsy Parlor.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
A magician regularly performs card tricks that finish with one card sticking to the Gypsy Parlor ceiling.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Photo:
1
/ 31
Wednesday, June 6, 2018
The Gypsy Parlor, at 376 Grant St. on the West Side, is a haven of the arts with an unexpectedly deep food menu.
Recent Galleries
