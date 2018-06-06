FUNDERBIRK, Clarence Jr.

FUNDERBIRK - Clarence Jr. East Amherst, NY. When death confronts us, we can only bow our heads in humble submission to the will of God. Sgt. Clarence Funderbirk Jr., 69, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at the VA Hospital of Buffalo, NY. A Veteran of the Vietnam War, he served his country honorably from 1968 until 1974 as an Army Security Specialist, and later in Military Intelligence. While stationed in Fort Devens, MA, he met and married the love of his life, Johnnie Mae (Davis) on May 17, 1971 and raised four amazing children; Ronald, Stephanie, Lisa and Daniel. Clarence Funderbirk was a man of many skills. In addition to his accomplishments with the United States Armed Service, he worked for the Federal Aviation Administration as an Air Traffic Controller, and was a Federal Investigator for the EEOC, a television talk show host for Urban Focus an ABC network. He also held positions as a local Realtor, janitor, salesman for Maintenance in Management Associates and later established a successful janitorial business; C and J Service Consultants. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 6, 2018 10AM at Elim Christian Fellowship, 70 Chalmers Ave., where Funeral Services will follow at 11 AM. Interment Veterans' Field of Valor, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.thomastedwardsufuneralhome.com