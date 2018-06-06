French pastry chef gets Planning Board OK for Hertel Avenue bakery

Dressed in a white baker's uniform, with a thick French accent, Camille Le Caer fit the role perfectly this week as he sought and received support from the Buffalo Planning Board for his new North Buffalo pastry shop.

Le Caer is seeking to open his French bakery, Boulanger Patisserie, in the former Globe Market space at 1416 Hertel Ave., with an existing outdoor cafe. The restaurant in the North Park Theatre building would seat about 80 people, and he's planning to offer crepes, croissants and other pastries seven days a week, while obtaining his supplies as much as possible from local farmers.

"The project is French pastry, obviously by a Frenchman," he joked to the board, which recommended approval of the outdoor cafe by the Common Council.

Le Caer, a native of the Brittany region of France, came to New York City for a restaurant job in 2016, but moved to Buffalo because his wife is from Lockport. He launched Pastry by Camille Maison Le Caer in 2017, and has also worked as a pastry chef for Giancarlo's and Lombardo's restaurants.