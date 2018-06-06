Castelli, who made her mark on women's basketball, joins '18 Hall of Fame class

Amid the jokes about old age and fading memory, Yvette Angel remembered quite vividly what it was like to play against Gina Castelli in the early 1980s.

Angel was a standout at Sacred Heart while Castelli played at Archbishop Carroll. And those Catholic clashes were anything but easy.

"She was a very aggressive, very smart player," Angel said of Castelli. "Good ball-handling skills. Team player, obviously. Commanded the court and the ball. Was very challenging, and I think she's that way as a coach as well when you see her on the sideline. She's what I like to think of as a quiet storm as a player, because she's very quiet but was a very good player and a very good shooter."

Angel was among the guests at KeyBank Center Wednesday afternoon as Castelli and 14 others were officially announced as the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2018. The group will formally be inducted in October.

Angel is already a member, inducted in 1999.

Castelli is another in a line of women's basketball players who made their mark in the early 1980s – a golden era for girls high school and women's college basketball.

"During that time we had some unbelievable players," Castelli said. "That was probably the height of girls high school basketball. I feel like God put me on that path where I was in that spot where I could play with the top players to ever come out of the Buffalo area. I don't think people really know what we did or what we had."

"I think back to those days and how much we just really loved the game," said Angel, now coaching at Sweet Home High School. "We played a lot on playgrounds and you don't see that as much now. We played at Boys and Girls Clubs and pick-up games, challenging the boys. We all, I think, in that era were like that. It's interesting because there were not as many opportunities at that time, but yet we probably played more then than you see kids playing now, just for the love of it."

The love of the game is what drove players like Angel and Castelli, and a host of others. Many don't know about the great women's basketball players, and other great female athletes, who came through Western New York.

But they're starting to learn.

Of the 330 all-time inductees into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame, only a handful are women.

That's begun to change in recent years as its board of directors becomes more diverse. Women's sports coverage, and knowledge of outstanding women athletes, is sparse. So as diversity on the board increases, the base for potential nominees expands and lost stories are recovered.

"For a long time, there were three women on the board and 32 men," said Paula Bogdan, a member of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame board of directors. "What do you do? You go with what you know. So as men, you're going to know other athletes, other coaches. I see it opening up."

The election of women has increased, with the latest addition of Castelli building on an era of high school and college basketball success that largely flew under the radar.

After high school, Castelli went to Canisius College to play for the legendary Sister Maria Pares. As the point guard for the Golden Griffins, she led the team to an 82-34 record over her four-year career including a berth in the Elite Eight of the 1983 NCAA Division II championship.

Pares, who died in 2017, is one of the pioneers for girls and women's basketball in Western New York. Castelli wished Pares was around to see her receive this honor, but fondly recalled what it was like to play for her in the early days of Title IX when few still cared about women in sports.

"My heart goes out to Sister Maria because if it wasn't for her, I wouldn’t even be coaching," Castelli said. "She was such a pioneer and we were lucky enough to play for her at Canisius. She fought for so many things, so to be honest with you, I always felt like we weren't denied much because she brought so much to our program whether it was material things or other things. We had fans, we traveled well."

After graduation, Castelli began to coach, following Peres to Marquette as an assistant before taking over the program at Siena College. She was there for 22 years, compiling a 336-296 record including five Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Coach of the Year honors.

For the last five seasons she has been at LeMoyne in Syracuse and regularly recruits Western New York players. That includes getting East Aurora standout Emma Brinker to commit to the Dolphins.

"I think that girls high school basketball in this area has grown and gotten better," Castelli said. "I feel like it's coming back and there's some talented players."

Three other women will be inducted posthumously this October – the Weigel sisters. Louise, Estelle, and Mary were all figure skating champions in the 1930s. Their father, William Weigel, was the president of Iroquois Brewery and built Buffalo's first artificially made ice rink at the back of the brewery on Pratt Street.

Louise was the 1932 National Junior Ladies Figure Skating Champion and earned berths on the 1932 and 1936 Olympic teams. Estelle was also a member of the 1936 Olympic team and was the 1933 National Junior Ladies Champion. Mary won the National Novice Ladies Championship in 1935 then became a standout swimmer and golfer and excelled in equestrian until her death from pneumonia in 1941 at the age of 21, just two months before her wedding day.

The other inductees include Golden Gloves Champion and undefeated heavyweight boxer "Baby" Joe Mesi. Born in Tonawanda and a three-sport athlete at Sweet Home, Mesi had a 15-year boxing career that included 36 wins, 29 by knockout. His career ended with the diagnosis of at least one subdural hemotoma that forced Mesi into retirement in 2007.

