Felon found with Luger loaded with hollow points convicted on weapons charge

A man who said he was carrying a handgun loaded with hollow point bullets "for protection" was convicted on a felony weapons charge in State Supreme Court Wednesday.

Jurors were quick to return a verdict finding Ansara "Randy" Walker, 36, guilty of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The weapon was found by police responding to a call about a domestic dispute on Butler Avenue on Sept. 20, 2016. The woman who called told police Walker was in her apartment; they found the 9mm Luger hidden under a bed. DNA tests later linked it to Walker, who, as a convicted felon, was barred from owning a firearm.

Walker, who refused to be in court to hear the verdict, faces a sentence of up to 15 years in prison when he returns before Justice Deborah A. Haendiges on July 23.

Assistant District Attorneys Stephen C. Earnhart and Timothy J. Garvin of the DA’s Domestic Violence Bureau prosecuted the case.