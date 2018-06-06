Explore & More opening delayed to spring 2019

Explore & More Children's Museum is now expected to open in spring 2019.

Museum CEO Michelle Urbanczyk said delays due to weather this past winter slowed the process. The first exhibits are now expected to arrive in December, which had been the initial opening date.

A soft opening is expected prior to the spring opening for small groups, whose presence will help museum staff test everything from safety and practicality concerns to the flow of visitors and the overall visitor experience.

Urbanczyk said the staff continues to fine-tune plans for the 43,000-square-foot space. There's also continued attention on fundraising.

The museum still needs to raise an additional $4 million for the $29 million project.