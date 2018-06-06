DARUSZKA, Alfreda "Freda" (Jezak)

Of West Seneca, entered into rest June 4, 2018; beloved wife of the late Daniel R. Daruszka; devoted mother of Sandra (late Peter) Meyer, Linda (Mark) Rokitka and the late David (Maryann) Daruszka; cherished grandmother of Jeffrey (Nicole) Daruszka, Lisa Daruszka, Heather Sparrow, Mark Rokitka, Jr., Katelyn Meyer and Laura Rokitka; great-grandmother of Jessica Daruszka, Madison Daruszka and great-great-grandmother of Sophia; loving daughter of the late Martin and Stella Jezak; dear sister of the late Sylvester, Florence, Raymond and Dorothy. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday and Friday from 3-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Corpus Christi Church, 199 Clark St., Buffalo, on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment St,. Adalbert Cemetery (Cheektowaga). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com