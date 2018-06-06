Woman dead in North Tonawanda apartment fire

A woman was found dead Wednesday morning after a fire in a five-unit apartment building on Oliver Street in North Tonawanda.

The blaze, which happened at 668 Oliver, between Fifth and Sixth avenues, was reported at 7:44 a.m., North Tonawanda Fire Chief Joseph D. Sikora said. The victim lived alone in a rear, first-floor apartment, according to neighbors.

A passerby noticed the fire and called the fire department, said Rebecca Craft, who also lived in the building but was able to escape the blaze. The man who saw the fire knocked open the victim's apartment door and Craft said she went in to try to look for the woman. She said she was unable to locate the victim and had to get out because of the fire.

"In the blink of an eye they were here," Craft said of the fire department's response.

Fire officials have not released the victim's name.

The woman who died helped her neighbors by giving them food, according to Victoria Rodriguez, who also lived in the building.

Rodriguez, who has asthma, said the woman would help her in the winter time by letting her use some of her oxygen in the middle of the night.

"She was a sweetheart," Rodriguez said.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the apartment where it started, and mainly to the living room area, the fire chief said.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, Sikora said.