COOK, Kevin P.

COOK - Kevin P. Of Newburgh, NY, formerly of Hamburg, suddenly June 2, 2018; husband of Jean Burnett; father of Colden Cook; son of Joan and the late Donald Cook; brother of Brendan (Lisa), Terence and Christopher (Lynne) Cook, Coleen (David) Calabrese, Noelle and Justin (Molly) Cook; also survived by 14 nieces and nephews, one great-niece and one great-nephew. Friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, Thursday 2-4 and 6-9 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette Church. 5930 South Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, Friday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors. Register: www.demmerlyfuneralhome.com