Colleges: Canisius hoops adds familiar name; NU shortstop drafted

Two new names, including one with a name that should be familiar to upstate New York basketball fans, will join the Canisius College team for the 2018-19 season.

Golden Griffins coach Reggie Witherspoon announced the addition 6-foot-6, 225-pound forward Kejuan Johnson from Odessa Community College in Texas and Sam Rautins from Athletes Institute Prep in Orangeville, Ont.

Rautins is the son of former Syracuse and NBA player Leo Rautins, who is the analyst on the Toronto Raptors telecasts. His uncle George Rautins played three seasons under coach Frank Layden at Niagara (1972-75). Older brother, Andy, played at Syracuse where he was a 1,000-point career scorer.

Johnson did not turn in overwhelming numbers at Odessa (8.4 ppg and 4.5 rpg), but he was in elite junior college competition.

"Kejuan has competed with, and against, excellent competition most of his life," Witherspoon said. "He joins our program after playing two seasons at a very good junior college program, and we are looking forward to his skill set impacting our program."

Rautins, a shooting guard with 3-point range, had a 39-point game for AIP against Rise Prep of Woonsocket, R.I., in an early season tournament game in Hamilton, Ont., last September.

Witherspoon also announced that two members of the 2017-18 Canisius team have left "to pursue other educational opportunities."

They are: 6-7 shooting guard Spencer Foley, a sophomore from Chicago, who averaged 4.7 points in 58 career games. The majority of his shooting attempts came from 3-point range where he hit . 396., and point guard D.J. Heath, a freshman from Anniston, Ala., who averaged 0.6 points in 20 games for the Griffs last season.

Braves select Cullen

Niagara shortstop Greg Cullen, whose .458 batting average leads NCAA Division I, was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 15th round of the MLB Draft on Wednesday. He was the 442nd overall pick.

A second team All-America selection by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, Cullen is a semifinalists for the Dick Howser Trophy, the most prestigious award in college baseball.

The junior from Penfield, is expected to sign with the Braves and give up his final season of college eligibility.

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Player of the Year, Cullen was a consistent hitter for the Purple Eagles all season regardless of the competition. For example he was 6 for 12 in a three-game series at Michigan State and 3 for 4 at West Virginia and had a 5 for 5 game against Rider, a 7 for 13 in a series against Fairfield in MAAC games play and was 4 for 4 against rival Canisius.

"My goal is to play pro baseball, and I know the rigors of minor-league baseball can be tough, but my forecast is to keep grinding, keep working every single day to achieve that dream of playing in the majors someday,"T Cullen said in an interview this spring with the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle.

Cullen is the ninth Purple Eagle since 2005 to be drafted. Also on Wednesday, Niagara County Community College catcher Matt Cross became the fourth player to be drafted under coach Matt Clingersmith. Cross of North Tonawanda was selected in the 19th round, 563rd overall by the Pittsburg Pirates.

Cross helped NCCC to 87 wins the last two seasons. He batted .382 with seven home runs 44 RBIs and a .610 slugging percentage this spring and was named the school’s Male Athlete of the Year.

"It has been great to watch him come up through the Junior Thunderwolves travel organization and develop into one of the best players we’ve ever had here at NCCC," Clingersmith said.