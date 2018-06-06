Share this article

An overview of the Niagara County Community College campus. (Derek Gee/News file photo)

Choice of new NCCC president months away

| Published | Updated

It will be several months before Niagara County Community College begins seeking applicants for the college presidency.

William J. Murabito, interim president of Niagara County Community College, in his office on the Sanborn campus on Oct. 19, 2017. (Thomas J. Prohaska/Buffalo News)

Interim president William J. Murabito said Tuesday that representatives from State University of New York headquarters are expected to attend the Aug. 21 Board of Trustees meeting to brief members on the plan for filling the post.

Murabito said proposals from search firms will be sought first, and after a company is chosen, the window will open for applications. Murabito said the goal is to have the new president, who must be approved by the NCCC and SUNY boards, on campus by July 1, 2019.

Murabito, who was chosen in September to succeed James P. Klyczek after the latter's forced resignation, said he will not be a candidate.

