Charter School of Inquiry names Sheffield new head

John Sheffield, former principal of Elmwood Village Charter School, will be the new head of school at the Charter School of Inquiry, starting July 1.

He helped turn Elmwood Village into one of the area's highest performing schools, "in part by understanding that all student needs – academic, social, emotional and physical – are important," said CSI founder and chairwoman Helen Kramer.

Sheffield was also principal at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, South Buffalo Charter School and most recently in the Pine Valley Central School District. He will replace Robert Fetter, CSI’s current head of school, who is resigning to pursue other opportunities, according to the school.

CSI is a K-6 school where children learn by doing while exploring their environment and conducting research.