Ch. 4 morning anchor Jordan Williams is leaving the station

WIVB-TV (Channel 4) morning co-anchor Jordan Williams is leaving the CBS affiliate after the end of the July ratings period, General Manager Dominic Mancuso confirmed today.

Williams, who has been the co-anchor of "Wake Up!" since 2013, told station management Tuesday that he plans to return to Texas to be closer to his family.

"We appreciate all he has done for News4 and wish him well," Mancuso confirmed in a text message.

Williams is from Port Neches, Texas, is a graduate of Trinity University in San Antonio and was a reporter for KRGV-TV in South Texas before joining Channel 4.

At Channel 4, he has worked with four co-anchors in Melanie Orlins, Brittni Smallwood, Teresa Weakley and Diana Fairbanks.

The station hasn't had much luck keeping a morning team together. Weakley left for a Michigan station in September 2016 and Smallwood filled in for 11 months before Orlins was hired in late July of 2017. Generally, stations prefer to keep their morning teams together for a long period of time because viewers often view them like family.

In the just-concluded May sweeps, Channel 4 was in second place to WGRZ-TV's "Daybreak" at 6 a.m. by a full rating point in households, 5.3-4.3, after being within one-tenth of a point a year ago.

However, Channel 4 was the winner in the key age 25-54 demographic, 2.6-2.1. Channel 4's morning demographic victory is being trumpeted in station promos, which include Williams and Orlins. The promos now may have to be altered.

Away from the station, Williams is the organist and choir director of St. Matthias’ Episcopal Church in East Aurora.

His departure follows the recent exits of female reporters-co-anchors Nalina Shapiro and Callan Gray so Channel 4 has several key openings that will need to be filled.

Mancuso has filled one opening.

Katie Alexander, who has been filling in on the weekend morning news at WIVB-TV, has been named permanently to the job by Mancuso. Alexander anchored the weekend mornings during the May sweeps.

The previous occupant, Marissa Perlman, has been the weekend night-time anchor since Callan Gray left for a job in Minneapolis. There is no word if Channel 4 is going to make Perlman permanent on that shift.

Alexander has been at Channel 4 for more than three years after a three-year stint at a station in Davenport, Iowa, as a reporter, producer, and fill-in anchor.

She is a native of Dublin, Ohio, and a 2010 broadcast journalism graduate of Syracuse University.

After graduation, she worked at a Watertown, N.Y., station before heading to Davenport.

