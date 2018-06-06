Cantina 62 seeking approval for move to Seneca Street
The Mexican restaurant that is the last major tenant to occupy space in the former Shea's Seneca Theatre building in South Buffalo got a boost from the Buffalo Planning Board, which recommended approval of a use permit by the Common Council.
Matthew Krupp, owner of Cantina 62, plans to move his Mexican taco restaurant from its current location – at 2723 South Park Ave. in Lackawanna, near Our Lady of Victory Basilica – to the building at 2178 Seneca St., in one of four commercial spaces in Jake Schneider's redevelopment of Shea's Seneca.
Krupp's new 44-seat restaurant will include a small bar and commercial kitchen. Cantina 62 will join a coffee shop, florist and craft brewery, as well as a catering business, in filling up 21,000 square feet of commercial space in the renovated building, which also has apartments.
"We are excited to move to the city," Krupp said.
