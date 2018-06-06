Missing mother and son found in Niagara Falls

A missing Cheektowaga mother and son were located Thursday morning in Niagara Falls, according to Niagara County Sheriff James R. Voutour.

Rose Mudd, 38, and her 10-year-old son, Thomas Mudd III, were pulled over at 10:40 a.m. near Niagara Falls International Airport.

The sheriff said the child was "fine" and was put into the custody of his father, Thomas "TJ" Mudd Jr. Rose Mudd was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for evaluation.

The mother and son had last been seen during the son's school field trip at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Niagara Falls Hard Rock Cafe. Thomas Mudd Jr. reported his wife and son missing after they missed an appointment Wednesday, Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said.

Both mother and son were expected at the son's music recital in Buffalo, where the father was waiting. They did not show up to the recital by the time it started, and Rose Mudd wasn't responding to any of her husband's attempts to reach her, Rinaldo said.

About 30 minutes after the recital started, Rose Mudd notified her husband via text message that she and her son were not coming. At that point, they "basically fell off the face of the Earth," Rinaldo said.

Police on Wednesday night said the mother and son were driving in a green Chevy Cobalt, and released the vehicle's license plate.

On Thursday, the Sheriff's Office received a tip that their vehicle was on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield, officials said. No details were given about what the two did in the time they were missing. "Basically, she just didn't go home," said Rinaldo.

The mother and son did not appear to have ever been in danger while they were missing, he said.

Rinaldo said Buffalo police also checked with police in Cheektowaga, where the family lives, who reported no previous interaction with the family.

"I can't imagine what it would be like to suddenly not know where your wife and child are and what the circumstances are," he said.