Bruce A. Pieters, 87, sales representative for industrial heat shielding materials

July 13, 1930 – June 2, 2018

Bruce A. Pieters, a retired sales representative for industrial heat shielding materials, died Saturday in Canterbury Woods, Amherst, after a short illness. He was 87.

Born in Evanston, Ill., he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1952 from the University of New Mexico, where he played varsity tennis.

Standing 6-foot-5, he also played tennis as a private first class in the Army. He served stateside in administration during the Korean War and was among troops who witnessed and recorded effects of atomic bomb testing in the Nevada desert.

Returning from service, he joined Plibrico Inc., a company in Chicago established by his father which developed and sold jointless fire brick and other heat shielding materials. He was transferred to the company’s Buffalo office in the late 1950s and oversaw sales throughout the region.

He served on the Plibrico board of directors and established B. A. Pieters Associates Inc. in 1979, representing Plibrico and other companies in sales and construction of industrial and medical incinerators. He retired in 1992.

Mr. Pieters enjoyed golf and was a member of Transit Valley Country Club for more than 50 years. In his youth, he also was a basketball player and a bowler.

In retirement, he was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and spent winters in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fla.

He had been a parishioner at Christ the King Catholic Church in Snyder and St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in Amherst.

Surviving are his wife of 57 years, the former Geraldine Hess; a son, Kevin; two daughters, Lisa Reynolds and Karen; and five grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 7, in St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court at Maple Road, Amherst.