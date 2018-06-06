[BN] Blitz newsletter: Kerley could make ‘strong push’ for slot WR

Wide receiver is not considered to be a strong spot of the Bills roster. That was an attractive feature to Jeremy Kerley, Vic Carucci wrote.

“It's a good opportunity for not only me, but for a number of guys – young guys, guys that are trying to establish themselves in the league," Kerley said. "It feels nice to come onto a team that's kind of up for grabs right now at that position."

Carucci added that Kerley, an eight-year veteran, “looks as if he could make a strong push for the slot position.”

Mayor Brown dedicates day to Chris Berman: Berman, the ESPN sportscaster, was in town to pitch the BFLO Hall of Fame experience when Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown proclaimed it “Chris Berman Day.”

