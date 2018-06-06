Bisons: Tigers' Zimmermann stops Herd in rehab start

Unfortunately for the Buffalo Bisons, Jordan Zimmermann was a lot sharper Wednesday night in his second rehab start for the Toledo Mud Hens.

Zimmermann gave up seven runs, seven hits and two walks in just one inning on Sunday at Norfolk. Wednesday, the Detroit Tigers right-hander struck out five of 17 batters he faced and was hurt only by a solo homer by Rowdy Tellez in the Mud Hens’ 4-1 victory at Fifth Third Field before 6,590.

All the Toledo runs against loser Chris Rowley came in the fourth inning, when Christin Stewart singled and former LSU star Mikie Mahtook homered to left field to start the inning. A single by Grayson Greiner produced two more runs for Toledo before Rowley could get out of it.

Rowley gave up only two hits and no runs the rest of the way

Noteworthy: Rowley threw 97 pitches in seven innings, equalling his longest start of the year. … Zimmermann was a 19-game winner for the Washington Nationals in 2013. He’s been on the Detroit disabled list since May 6 with shoulder impingement but apparently is ready to be activiated by the Tigers. ... Three Toledo pitches shut out the Herd on two hits the rest of the way after Zimmermann left with one out in the fifth. ... The Bisons are 3-4 against the I.L. West and 27-38 all-time at Fifth Third Field.

Points of interest: The Bisons (26-24) lost ground to first place Lehigh Valley (32-25) in the North Division of the International League but stayed tied with Rochester (28-26) for second place. LHV won its second in a row at Gwinnett, 5-1, while the Red Wings lost again at home to Indianapolis. ... Tellez’s homer was his third of the season and first since May 21 versus Syracuse. He also doubled with one out in the seventh and was the last Bisons base runner. … The Herd didn’t offer many scoring threats. They went down in order four times and left only four runners on base.

Next: The Bisons send right-hander Deck McGuire (3-2, 3.03) to start against another righty, Kyle Dowdy (2-1, 2.05), in the series finale today. From Toledo, the Herd will move on for three games against the Clippers in Columbus. Ryan Borucki (5-5, 3.14) and Sean Reid-Foley (0-1, 10.45) are listed as the scheduled starter the first two games of the Columbus series on Friday and Saturday night. After Sunday afternoon’s series finale, the Bisons head for Allentown Pa., and three games against the North Division leading IronPigs.