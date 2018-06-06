Beer notes: Thin Man's Summer Solstice, Brewpub announces Paws at the Pub

Resurgence throws its summer party

Resurgence Brewing Company (1250 Niagara St.) will host its summer party from noon to 11:30 p.m. June 9. The party will feature live music from Funktional Flow, food from local vendors, carnival games and more.

Two beers will debut at the party: the Strawberry IPA, a 6.5 percent ABV India pale ale brewed with large amounts of strawberries, and the Lime Berliner Weisse, a 4.5 percent ABV sour beer featuring hints of herbs and spices along with tart lime juice.

An offer is available for $10 which includes a commemorative glass, and first fill as well as 50 cents off additional fills. Call 381-9868.

Thin Man doubles up on anniversary, summer festival

Thin Man Brewery (492 Elmwood Ave.) will hold its second annual second anniversary party and Summer Solstice Street Festival from noon to 10 p.m. June 16. Tickets are available via seetickets.us, and cost $15 for general admission or $25 for VIP ($5 more for tickets purchased at the door).

In addition to admission, tickets net attendees a commemorative pint glass and the first fill of beer. VIP tickets also include access to the second floor of the brewery (which houses a second bar and additional bathrooms) and an event T-shirt.

Food will be available, as well as live music throughout the day from numerous bands including Radarada and The Jumpers. Call 923-4100.

Buffalo Brewpub appeases furry friends

Buffalo Brewpub (6861 Main St., Amherst) is partnering with the SPCA of Erie County to present Paws at the Pub, a free event from noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 5. The event will include basket raffles, a silent auction and live music.

The Brewpub is also teaming up with 12 Gates Brewing Company to brew a passion fruit mango Kolsch-style ale for the event, which will be available starting in July. Call 632-0552.

Pressure Drop to post up at farmer's market

Pressure Drop Brewing will be a vendor at the Kenmore Farmer’s Market, held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays from June 17 through October. The brewery will offer samples and sell growlers and growler fills of its beer.

Pressure Drop will also release the first batch of its Sticky Trees IPA (India pale ale) in 16-ounce cans on June 10. The cans will be sold in four packs and sold at The Barrel Factory (65 Vandalia St.) starting at 2 p.m. Limited quantities will be available, no purchase limit. Call 541-1454.

Kegworks will swap your CO2 tanks

Kegworks (1460 Military Road) has begun offering CO2 tank swaps from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Customers can exchange their tanks in the rear building (follow signs for local pickups).

Only five-pound tanks are currently allowed to be swapped, and the company is not offering refills. The price is $20 per swap, cash only (sales tax included), and tanks must have at least one year of test remaining. Call 877- 636-3673.

Five & 20 loves its limes

Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing (8398 W. Main St., Westfield) has released its seasonal favorite, Lim Wit (4 percent alcohol by volume). The beer is a Radler (beer blended with fruit juice), a hazy blonde hefeweizen with lime juice added.

The brewery also recently added two new taps to its system, giving a total of eight taps to pour for thirsty customers. Call 793-9463.