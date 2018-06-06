BABCOCK, Georgia W. (Seidel)

June 3, 2018, beloved wife of the late Gary; loving mother of Gary, Mark (Sandi) Babcock and Linda (Chip) Mussen; grandma of Eric, Kelsey, Chloe;, Charles, Kyle and Devan; sister of the late Steven (Lois) Seidel. No prior visitation. Private graveside services are being held at the convenience of the family, followed by a Celebration of Georgia's Life. Your condolences may be offered online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com