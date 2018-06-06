ARNONE, Louis J.

ARNONE - Louis J. June 4, 2018, age 94, beloved son of the late John and Carmela (Alaimo) Arnone; dearest brother of Jane M. Arnone, the late Mary Arnone and Carrie M. Arnone; dear father of Louis J. Arnone, Jr., Mary Theresa Arnone, Ann Marie (Frank) Sava and Camille (Steven) Jacobi; loving grandfather of Maria (Peter) Jacobi, Amanda (Erich) Gamin, Lauren Sava and Erica Sava; great-grandfather of Henry and June. There will be no prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday morning at 11:00 AM at St. Jude Center, 760 Ellicott St., Buffalo. Family and friends invited. Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Arnone was an Army veteran of WWII and served as a radio operator. He retired as a quality control supervisor for Western Electric after 30 years of service. He was a lifetime member of Knights of Columbus, Buffalo Council 184 and was a dedicated volunteer for St. Anthony of Padua Church and St. Jude Center. If desired, memorials may be made in Louis' memory to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY, Hospice Buffalo, Inc. or the St. Jude Center. Arrangements by GRECO FUNERAL HOME. You may share your condolences online at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com