Area golf (June 7)
Area golf
BRIDGEWATER: 2018 Women’s Interclub Team Association Matches Championship Division — Through 3 rounds: Fox Valley 748, Gowanda 750, Brookfield 762, Bridgewater 764, East Aurora 771, Park 776, Transit Valley 779, Orchard Park 779, Tan Tara 781, Cherry Hill 800.
LANCASTER: 2018 Women’s Interclub Team Association Matches Buffalo Cup Division — Through 3 rounds: Crag Burn 750, Brierwood 757, Niagara Falls 810, River Oaks 828, CC of Buffalo 839, Niagara Frontier 840, Springville 842, Wanakah 850, Lancaster 870.
Share this article