Area golf (June 6)

Area golf

LANCASTER: Buffalo Cup — Crag Burn 234-750, Brierwood 265-757, Niagara Falls 282-810, River Oaks 271-828, CC of Buffalo 294-839, Niagara Frontier 272-840, Springville 278-842, Wanaka 286-850, Lancaster 286-870. Best Ball: Cathy Dunlop/Chelsea Constino (Crag Burn) 74.

Holes in one

Rick Cole, on the 153-yard 1st hole at Delaware, with an 8-iron.

Jim O’Malley, on the 125-yard 5th hole at Harvest Hill, with a 5 hybrid.

Debbie Stotz, on the 156-yard 3rd hole at Dande Farms with a driver.