'American Idol' auditions hit Buffalo in September via bus tour

If you are a singer who dreams of becoming the next "American Idol," then circle Sept. 9.

That's the date that Buffalo will be an audition stop on the 20-city bus tour that the ABC reality show announced today.

The program is looking for the successor to Iowa-native Maddie Poppe, who won the first season of ABC's reboot of the former Fox hit.

The "Idol Bus Tour" begins its nationwide search on Aug. 25, starting simultaneously in Orlando, Fla. and San Diego, Calif.

Besides in person auditions, "Idol" accepts audition videos online via www.americanidol.com/auditions or by competitors showing off their talent via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or Musical.ly using the hashtag #TheNextIdol.

Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest are not expected to be at the auditions.

After all, they have busy careers and it is hard to be two or three places at once.

Buffalo isn't the only Bus Tour stop on Sept. 9. On the same day, auditions will be held in Shreveport, La., and Kansas City, Mo. On several audition days, the Bus Tour has simultaneous auditions.

The Buffalo auditions should draw a crowd from the Northeast as Buffalo is one of the few stops in the area announced so far. Before heading to Buffalo, the tour is in Philadelphia on Sept. 6, the same day auditions are held in Austin, Texas, and Oklahoma City.

In order to audition, contestants must be at least 15 years old. Contestants are advised to visit www.americanidol.com/auditions for more details on specific audition locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.

