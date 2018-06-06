3 can't-miss shows: Middle Kids, Jack White, Nietzsche's Artfest

Middle Kids, 7 p.m. June 7, Mohawk Place (47 E. Mohawk St.), $13.

Up-and-coming indie act Middle Kids is set to make its Buffalo debut at the downtown live music hot spot.

The hook-heavy trio from Sydney, Australia is currently riding a considerable amount of buzz following the release of its breakthrough debut full-length "Lost Friends," plus a seal of approval from fan Elton John on the single "Edge of Town."

Joining Middle Kids on the road is the spirited Austin outfit Duncan Fellows. The band's latest offering "Both Sides of the Ceiling" was shared last summer. Fans of Dr. Dog and the Drums should dig the group's catchy brand of indie-rock.

Buffalo's reformed bar rockers the Eaves will provide local support. Look for some new music from the act to drop later this year.

Jack White, 8 p.m. June 8, Artpark Mainstage Theatre (450 S. 4th St., Lewiston), Sold Out.

Since the brother-sister, I mean husband-wife garage duo played Mohawk Place way back in 2001, former frontman Jack White has turned himself into one of rock musics biggest icons. His resume now includes a hugely successful solo career, production credits and record label and studio owner.

The guitarist is back on the road, finally making his return to the area to support of his rather polarizing and flat out ridiculous new album "Boarding House Rules," but that certainly has not turned anyone off based on ticket sales. Seats were gobbled up quickly, and despite Artpark opening up some extra tickets to the public, White's show is once again sold out. There are certainly other outlets to grab a ticket, but you better be prepared to pay.

Also, if you missed it, White's shows are phone free, so that means no videos, audio or photos. Patrons will be given a Yondr pouch (kind of like a padded sleeve) to store phones until the end of the show.

Nietzsche's ArtFest 2018, 2 p.m. June 9-10, Nietzsche's (248 Allen St.), $2-$5.

Those who could use a breather from the endless blocks of vendors at this weekend's (normally sweaty) Allentown Art Festival should head west down Allen Street to the Allen West Art Festival, which is technically not part of the Allentown Art Fest (the more you know), and poke their heads into an air conditioned Nietzsche's for the latest installment of its all-day and night musical event, ArtFest.

This year's lineup once again features a smorgasbord of Nietzsche's regulars including singer-songwriter Erica Wolfing, jazz outfit Adam Bronstein Trio, Americana buskers Pine Fever, progressive jam group Space Junk and many more. A full schedule can be found here.

Arrive before 9 p.m. and it will only cost $2 to take part in each day's collection of acts. Late comers will have to pony up $5 to get in the fun.