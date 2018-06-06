12-year-old Lackawanna student third in WNY this week charged with making threats against school

A 12-year-old girl has been charged with making threats against Lackawanna Middle School on social media last week, city police said Wednesday.

The girl has been accused of posting threats of violence on Snapchat. Police became aware of the threats last Thursday night and the actions were threatened to occur on Friday, Lackawanna police said.

"Immediate precautions were taken to ensure the safety of the students and staff on Friday," police said in a news release.

City police, who asked the FBI to assist, interviewed a group of minors before making the arrest. The girl, whose name was not released by police, was charged with making a terroristic threat and filing a false report, police said. The case was sent to Erie County Family Court.

This is the third arrest this week involving school threats in Erie and Niagara counties. A 15-year-old was charged Tuesday for making threats against Lorraine Elementary in South Buffalo. On Monday, two Newfane High School students were charged after a teacher heard them discuss plans to "shoot up" their school.