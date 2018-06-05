ZORICH, Richard A.

ZORICH - Richard A. Of Buffalo. Entered into rest on June 4, 2018. Beloved husband of Diana R. (nee Nunz) Zorich; devoted father of Wendy D. (Ronald) Swart and Jeffrey R. Zorich (Kelly L. Baer); cherished grandfather of William, Thomas, Sara, Amelia, Owen and the late Adam; loving son of Victoria Zorich; dear brother of Terrill (Joan) Zorich; also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan on Thursday from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Mr. Zorich was an Air Force Veteran.