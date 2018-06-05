YEATES, Richard G.

YEATES - Richard G. 90, of Pinellas Park, Florida, passed away June 2, 2018. He was born in Buffalo, New York and had lived here since 1987. He was a US Navy and W.N.Y. Air National Guard veteran. He retired from the City of Buffalo Fire Dept. with over 20 years of service. He was a member of IAFF Local 282, W.N.Y. Retired Firefighters Assn., past member of AMVETS, Squirrel Social Club and American Legion. He is survived by his daughters, Judy Brady Graves (Brad) of Pinellas Park, Patricia Dmoch (Gary) of Buffalo, Jayne Baldwin (Gary) of Lockport, NY and Donna Carnes (Jeff) of Hornell, NY; daughter-in-law, Shirley Yeates of Sanborn, NY; brother, James Yeates; sister, Peg Ehrmann; sister-in-law, Lois Yeates all of Buffalo; many grand and great-grandchildren and his beloved companion, Jennie Heeren. He was predeceased by his parents, Victor G. and Vera H. Yeates, his wife, Elizabeth, son, Richard G. Yeates, Jr., brothers, Arthur M. Yeates and Harvey T. Yeates. taylorfamilyfuneralhome.com