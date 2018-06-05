Wide-open competition raises more questions than answers at Bills' receiver position

How the Buffalo Bills stack up at wide receiver is one of the team's thorniest questions of the offseason.

That's mainly because there isn't an answer that sounds all that encouraging as the Bills go through their third and final week of organized team activity practices.

Next week's mandatory minicamp will be the final workouts of the offseason, and the Bills aren't likely to be a whole lot closer to knowing exactly what sort of pass-catching group they'll have.

Training camp and the preseason might not even make the situation any clearer, especially with a battle for the No. 1 quarterback job – a.k.a. "Does Josh Allen start now or later?" – playing out at the same time.

About the only thing that can be said with certainty is Kelvin Benjamin, acquired last season from the Carolina Panthers for a third-round draft pick, occupies the top spot. And he's coming back from February knee surgery.

After that, it's pretty much a free-for-all between mostly younger players at the position. That was a significant factor in enticing the most experienced receiver on the roster, eight-year pro Jeremy Kerley, to sign with the Bills as a free agent in April.

"It's a good opportunity for not only me, but for a number of guys – young guys, guys that are trying to establish themselves in the league," Kerley said. "It feels nice to come onto a team that's kind of up for grabs right now at that position."

Kerley, trying to rebound from having his 2017 season with the New York Jets cut short by a PED suspension that led to his release, looks as if he could make a strong push for the slot position.

After that, there are more questions, beginning with the health of Zay Jones, last year's second-round pick who is recovering from knee surgery last month after also undergoing shoulder surgery in January. In between, there was his March arrest in Los Angeles on a felony vandalism charge (which was later dropped) resulted in a bizarre viral video of him running naked in a hallway with what appeared to be blood splattered on the walls.

If Jones isn't the answer for the No. 2 spot, who is?

Until it proves otherwise, the field leaves plenty to be desired.

Besides two incumbents with seven years of experience – Andre Holmes and Rod Streater – the rest of the Bills' receivers have been in the NFL for four years or less. That includes four rookies: sixth-round draft pick Ray-Ray McCloud, seventh-rounder Austin Proehl, and undrafted free agents Robert Foster and Cam Phillips.