Two teens charged after teacher heard threats to 'shoot up' Newfane High School

Two students at Newfane High School were charged Monday after a teacher overheard them talking about plans to shoot up the school, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.

The teacher notified the school resource officer, who alerted school administrators and the Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigation Bureau. The students, who were overheard making threats during second-period class, were pulled from a classroom as authorities investigated.

A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, whose names were not released, were each charged with fourth-degree conspiracy. The 16-year-old also was charged with fourth-degree criminal solicitation.

The teens, who were arraigned and released into their parents' custody, were due back in Newfane Town Court at 5 p.m. Wednesday.