TOZIER, William Harley "Bill"

TOZIER - William Harley "Bill"

Of Snyder, New York, born on November 4th, 1936 in Buffalo, New York to the late Helen Harley and Samuel C. Tozier passed away peacefully on May 29th, 2018 after a long illness. Bill graduated from Amherst High School in 1954, and attended Brown University where he majored in English. He was a member of Sigma Nu, and graduated with honors in 1958. He served in the Army National Guard from 1959 to 1962. Bill had a long career in banking, the majority of which was spent in London working for Smith Barney, until his retirement in 2001. As a partner with Hallgarten & Co. he was one of the first to develop US institutional business in England and Scotland. William was the beloved husband of Leslie Liversidge. He is survived by his daughters, Carolyn and Katrina; and sisters, Phyllis and Gail. Donations in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are welcome and appreciated. He resided in London and New York from 1961 to 2015 when he returned permanently to NYC. He will be remembered for his extraordinary generosity to all his close friends.