Things to do in Western New York: June 6

5 to 8:30 p.m. in Larkin Square (745 Seneca St.). Free to attend.

The annual Live at Larkin summer concert series kicks off with a killer double bill featuring Buffalo's Southern soul/roots music powerhouse Miller & the Other Sinners and Ithaca's Afrobeat/funk/jam ensemble Big Mean Sound Machine.

As ever, food trucks and local breweries will be offering their wares. Admission is free. Live at Larkin continues - with a break for the July 4 holiday - on Wednesdays through Sept. 5. - Jeff Miers

7 to 9 p.m. in The Alley Cat (199 Allen St.). Tickets are $30.94 and may be purchased here.

Sure, you could have a glass of wine and enjoy the artistic enjoyment of painting something. Or, you could use icing as your medium, and have the option of eating your work later. Fairy Cakes Cupcakery will be giving people a chance to get frosty in Allentown.

Tickets include four summer-themed cupcakes, frosting and fondant, and expert cupcake coaching. - Andrew Galarneau

5:30 to 10 p.m. at Banchetti By Rizzo's (550 N. French Road, Amherst). Free of charge.

The weekly summer concert series at Banchetti's kicks off with Boys of Summer, a cover band that's approaching 30 years of playing clubs and special events in Buffalo.

The restaurant offers a special grill menu for Wednesday nights, with a cash bar outside for easy access. Reservations (691-4045) are required for tables. See the full schedule for the season here; it runs through Aug. 29. - Ben Tsujimoto