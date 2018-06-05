'The Producers,' 'Disgraced' clinch top Artie Awards

A well-dressed crowd of actors, directors, designers and die-hard theater fans converged on Shea's 710 Main Theatre on June 4 for the 2017-18 Artie Awards.

The annual celebration of Buffalo's diverse and hyperactive theater community is as much about community-building and collective celebration as about the individual actors and productions singled out for praise.

With that in mind, with links to Buffalo News reviews of winning performances, this years' Arties went to:

Production of a Play: "Disgraced," Road Less Traveled Productions

Production of a Musical: "The Producers," Kavinoky Theatre

Ensemble of a Play: "Significant Other," BUA

Ensemble of a Musical: "Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope," Paul Robeson Theatre

Direction of a Play: Brian Cavanagh for "The Night Alive," Irish Classical Theatre

Direction of a Musical: Kyle LoConti for "Stellaluna," Theatre of Youth

Leading Actress in a Play: "Verniece Turner" for "Skeleton Crew," Paul Robeson Theatre

Leading Actor in a Play: John Profeta for "How I Learned to Drive," Subversive Theatre Collective

Leading Actress in a Musical: Renee Landrigan for "Once," MusicalFare Theatre

Leading Actor in a Musical: Steve Copps for "Peter and the Starcatcher," MusicalFare Theatre

Supporting Actress in a Play: Christina Foster for "Skeleton Crew," Paul Robeson Theatre

Supporting Actor in a Play: David Lundy for "Sight Unseen," Jewish Repertory Theatre

Supporting Actress in a Musical: Pamela Rose Mangus for "The Full Monty," Subversive Theatre Collective

Supporting Actor in a Musical: Jeffrey Coyle for "The Full Monty" at Subversive Theatre Collective

Character Performance: Todd Benzin for "The Producers," Kavinoky Theatre

Technical Achievement: Adam Kreutinger, puppet design for "Stellaluna," Theatre of Youth

Choreography: Carlos R.A. Jones for "Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope," Paul Robeson Theatre

Set Design: Lynne Koscielniak for "Disgraced," Road Less Traveled Productions

Costume Design: Kari Drozd for "Peter and the Starcatcher," MusicalFare Theatre

Emanuel Fried Award for Outstanding New Play: Donna Hoke for "Sons & Lovers," BUA

Jimmy Janowski Golden Hanger Award: Lissette DeJesús

Career Achievement: Darleen Pickering Hummert

A host of performers also received awards for their debuts on Buffalo stages or for visiting the area to produce notable works of theater.