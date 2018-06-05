The battle of evermore: Buffalo's troubled relationship with original music

Art vs. commerce.

The fever-pitched battle is as old as art and commerce themselves. And even as a decidedly stacked local summer concert season gets underway, the war between the two rages on, reduced to a simmering bitterness between purveyors of original music and those who make their living playing covers.

To be clear, I begrudge neither. I've been on both sides of the divide, as musician and fan. Sometimes I'm playing music I wrote. Sometimes I'm playing music written by someone else. Ideally, both are a vehicle for personal expression. However, a recent note from a veteran of our music scene, asking where he might be able to get gigs for an original acoustic project he's involved with, underscored the difficulties original musicians and songwriters face. I could only think of one or two venues that might hire such an act, unless they were willing to entertain the notion of adding covers, paying tribute to a specific artist, or doing a "plays classic album X, from start to finish" type of show. And, even though I get it - that stinks.

Generally speaking, artists who write and perform their own music are allowed to claim the higher moral and artistic ground. Those who play covers or tribute shows are allowed to claim the money. And, according to this very broadly stroked argument, never the twain shall meet.

Of course, there's more to it than that. Some songwriters dedicated to performing original music aren’t all that great at it, to be brutally honest. And some cover and tribute bands are highly creative within the parameters of the music they are paying tribute to.

No one expects the BPO to perform an evening of original music in Kleinhans Music Hall. They simply hope for an inspired, nuanced performance of something they quite likely already know and love. The same might be said of fans that routinely fill large clubs to hear an ensemble of seasoned Buffalo musicians interpreting the repertoire of a revered artist. However, a music scene where original musicians are not afforded the opportunity to develop and engage an audience is not a particularly healthy one.

"I never made much loot with original music, but always found a great scene to play in - and that's good for the soul and creativity," says former Girlpope/Odiorne/Son of the Sun drummer Brandon Delmont. "I’ve been playing in a Beatles tribute band and the loot is a thousand times better. It’s a different discipline as a musician to play what was laid down before you. I find it challenging. And I always had the Ramones approach – 'We wrote our own songs 'cuz we’re not good enough to play other people’s'. I see what they meant! I have respect for both sides of the argument now."

Mutual respect can be tough to come by in these supposedly disparate worlds. Particularly when an artist who crafts something personal and emotional is met by rejection or indifference. The blame game quite likely has its origins in this murky twilight of the ego.

"Original music is a very personal endeavor," says Buffalo DJ Brian Gorman of Queen City Cartel. "Musicians have fragile egos and it's very easy for them to be too delicate with each other, which keeps them from improving. You have to be able to tell each other when (you're not cutting it) as opposed to attributing it to other factors. It's always the venue's fault, or 'the scene,' or blaming cover bands for stealing all the gigs.

"It's none of those things. It's you."

So what's the answer? My tendency would be to agree with one of our region's finest musicians, bassist Jim Wynne, whose experience and inherent optimism combine to give him a rational, holistic view.

"We're all on the same team," Wynne said. "Original or cover? It doesn't matter. Get people excited to come out to your shows. What a band plays is not a club owner's problem. Inspiring people to come out and stay is what the two should work together to achieve."