Teen being held on $100,000 bail after Hutch-Tech threat

A 17-year-old boy was being held Tuesday on $100,000 bail after he allegedly created a fake Facebook account and posted a threat on Friday directed at Hutchinson Central Technical High School on South Elmwood Avenue, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

The boy, whose name has not been released, was charged with one count of making a terroristic threat and arraigned before City Court Judge Diane Wray on Saturday.

The social media threat led to a lockdown at the high school on Friday.

He is scheduled to appear again in city court on Wednesday.

Flynn said that if he's convicted he could face up to seven years in prison.