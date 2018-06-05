Suspected shooter who allegedly missed victim charged with attempted murder

Brandon Moore, 25, of Buffalo, was arraigned before acting Erie County Court Judge James A.W. McLeod on charges of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly firing several shots at Luis Flores on March 19, 2017, as Flores was trying to flee another shooter.

Flores, 24, already had been shot in the chest by someone else, according to the District Attorney's Office, and none of Moore's bullets struck him. The shooting happened on a Sunday afternoon in the 1100 block of East Ferry Street near Bissell Avenue. The first shooter has not been identified.

Moore pleaded not guilty and McLeod ordered that he be held without bail.