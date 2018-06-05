SUNY chancellor says free tuition is driving increase in applications

New York State's free college tuition plan for residents has increased applications and enrollment at State University of New York campuses around the state, a top SUNY official said Tuesday.

Chancellor Kristina M. Johnson said Tuesday that the number of applications to the 64 SUNY campuses rose 9 percent this school year.

The timing of when Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the State Legislature created the Excelsior Scholarship program last year limited its effect at first.

"I would imagine that since the program was announced after acceptances went out last year, and because it was in place before people applied this year, that we will see an increase in enrollment," Johnson said during a visit to Niagara County Community College.

Even with the timing, the number of freshmen taking at least 15 credit hours at SUNY schools rose 11 percent in the 2017-18 school year, which just ended.

Some 41,282 freshmen took at least 15 credit hours during the fall 2017 semester, an increase from 37,270 freshmen with similar course loads in the fall of 2016, according to SUNY figures.

In all, 23,000 students received free tuition under the Excelsior Scholarship program this year.

Johnson said it's too early to say exactly what SUNY enrollment will be this fall, since acceptance letters were just sent out.

The Excelsior Scholarship program is open to New York students whose family income falls under $110,000 this year. The threshold will rise to $125,000 next year.

The program offers free SUNY tuition to full-time students who take at least 30 credit hours a year and who commit to living in the state for as many years as they received the tuition benefit.

Johnson, who became chancellor last year, said the system's main challenge is retaining those students and making sure they are well-educated.

She applauded NCCC's efforts to reach out to students who haven't completed their degrees to try to find ways to entice them back on campus.

"Completion without quality and excellence doesn't mean that much," Johnson said. "We have to make sure that we continue to invest in our community colleges to make sure they have the resources to provide that excellent education."

Johnson said she supports NCCC's proposal to construct a $30 million STEM building – science, technology, education and math. If approved, SUNY would pay half of that cost, while the college, the county and local donors would pay the rest.

"I'm a big fan of the STEM building and I hope we can get this done," Johnson said.

The Niagara County Legislature borrowed $10 million two years ago to help pay for a $25 million Learning Commons project at NCCC, which will open in September. Johnson toured the building and called it "stunning."

The county has not committed itself to the STEM building yet.

During her visit, Johnson saluted NCCC's interim president, William J. Murabito, for his efforts to enhance campus safety. The college's proposed 2018-19 budget includes armed peace officers on campus.

"The first thing he talked about was safety, safety first, personal safety, and then making sure that students get a great education," Johnson said.