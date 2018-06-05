State looking into alleged violations of labor law among Twelve Tribes

The state Labor Department is looking into allegations of forced child labor among members of the Twelve Tribes group, including a group that operates in Hamburg.

Commissioner Roberta Reardon Tuesday announced the preliminary results of an investigation of the Twelve Tribes community near Glens Falls, following an investigation by the TV news program Inside Edition that aired Friday.

The report included video that showed children as young as 6 allegedly being put to work in farms and factories.

On Monday, an investigative team from the labor department's worker protection unit conducted an investigation at Common Sense Farm, where the team found multiple alleged violations involving 12 minors who were allegedly engaged in factory work, which is prohibited by state law.

The department has opened cases that could result in fines.

“Every child under the age of 18 in this state has a right to be protected by the Child Labor Law, and we take our enforcement responsibilities seriously,” Reardon said in a statement.

The department stated it is investigating eight other Twelve Tribes communities across the state, including one on Buffalo Street in Hamburg.