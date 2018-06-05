SILLAWAY, Scott B.

SILLAWAY - Scott B. Loving husband and son, of 2149 Wethersfield Road, passed away on Sunday, May 27, 2018 at Strong Memorial Hospital, following an illness. A Memorial Service will be held at the Tree of Life Worship Center, 6090 Broadway St., Lancaster, on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 2:00 PM. The Rev. Mick Wilcox, Pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in South Wales Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 East State Street, Olean. Your online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com