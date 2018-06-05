Serial robber sentenced to 13 years for store holdups

A Buffalo man who pleaded guilty in April to committing a string of violent robberies was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years in prison.

Justin Arnold, 29, who was convicted on 12 robbery charges, also was ordered by State Supreme Court Justice John L. Michalski to spend five years on post-release supervision.

Arnold robbed at least a dozen businesses this year between Feb. 15 and Feb. 21, usually with a knife or while claiming to have a gun. He targeted convenience stores and cellphone businesses in Amherst, Buffalo, Cheektowaga and the Town of Tonawanda.

In one holdup, a clerk was punched in the face and knocked down, suffering a broken ankle, and during other robberies Arnold held a knife to the clerk's face or neck while making his demands.