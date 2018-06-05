Sean Kirst: After 'wedding cake' decision, Mazurek's Bakery owners hope respect brings respect

Tyrel Reynolds, Nick Smith and Matthew Hardesty sat for a long time Monday night, talking at a kitchen table. Reynolds and Smith are married. They run Mazurek's Bakery in the Old First Ward, one of the oldest bakeries in Western New York, and Hardesty is both a close friend and the main baker in the place.

The question they were pondering had deep potential consequence. Reynolds and Smith, two gay men, have been married for three years. They operate a well-known bakery in an old Buffalo neighborhood, where the only thing that has mattered since they bought the place five years ago is the quality of their rye bread, not their sexual orientation.

Yet the Supreme Court Monday ruled 7-2 in favor of a Colorado baker who claimed he had the right, based on religious beliefs, to decline to make a wedding cake for a gay couple at a time when same-sex marriage was not yet legal in that state. The ruling was narrow; rather than responding to the larger argument about discrimination, the court ruled the Colorado Civil Rights Commission had shown hostility toward the baker based purely on his religious beliefs.

So I called Reynolds Monday, asking if he and Smith – who for many reasons had deep interest in the decision – had any thoughts on the ruling. Reynolds initially was unsure of whether he wanted to respond. He asked if he could call me back, then sat down with his husband and with Hardesty, an employee and a good friend who is not gay.

Reynolds told Smith and Hardesty he was nervous about speaking publicly, concerned that some customers who never thought twice about the couple's life outside the bakery might abruptly decide to stay away.

In essence, Reynolds worried a portion of their clientele might feel the same way as the baker in the Supreme Court case.

But then he and Smith considered it out loud, the whole idea of how they see themselves, of the way they try to live. Hardesty, a former construction worker, has grown to admire his employers over the years, and urged them to share their thoughts with the community. How could an interview hurt their business in any way, he asked, when the only message they want to send involves mutual respect?

So the three of them gathered again early Tuesday in a room behind the main counter at Mazurek's, where you can buy a sweet roll or a frosted buffalo cookie or a loaf of the fresh rye bread that has been an Old First Ward favorite since at least the Great Depression.

In a building that has housed a bakery since 1895, they wanted to reaffirm a couple of fundamental points they hammered out the night before.

"We respect the decision," Reynolds said of the Supreme Court, even if the potential ripples from that ruling worry him.

All they ask for at Mazurek's, Reynolds said, is a return on that respect.

Reynolds, 38, is from Illinois. He moved to Buffalo for a job as a health services manager. Eight years ago, he met Smith, 34, a Southtowns native who worked in architectural design. They held their wedding at Larkin Square after same-sex marriage was made legal in New York, a right they once wondered if they would ever live to see.

By the time of their wedding, they owned the bakery, and they made their own wedding cake.

They bought Mazurek's, in no small part, because of their relationship. While Reynolds loved his old job, it demanded months of travel every year, and he did not want to be gone so long from Smith. By sheer chance, they discovered Mazurek's was for sale, and they decided to take a swing at a business that demands getting started before the sun is up, a business that often requires a seven-day work week.

The upside, they agreed, is that those weeks are spent together.

As far as they are concerned, their orientation should not matter at the bakery. They love the throwback nature of the neighborhood. They have never hidden their marriage or the fact that they are gay, and they make wedding cakes for anyone, of any background.

Still, they never felt a need to broadcast their status either, beyond the kind of affinity a married couple would show at any business.

To the best of their knowledge, no customer has ever walked in and then walked out because of who they are.

When I called them Monday, once they thought it over, they saw no logical reason not to speak about their lives.

"We hope people simply respect that we are human beings running a business," Smith said. While he is willing to believe the court found something legally problematic in the behavior of a commission in Colorado, he is also sure the larger question will soon go far beyond one wedding cake.

At some point the Supreme Court will again face the central issue: If a gay married couple walks into any business, should that business be allowed to turn them away based on religious beliefs?

Smith and Reynolds say the answer should be no. Their marriage is the expression of a legal right, and they wonder about the precedent once you start picking and choosing the everyday customers you serve.

"If you're going to open a business," Smith said, "you're going to see all kinds of people." They talked about how they have a staff of six at their two bakeries – the second is at the Broadway Market – and how their employees wrap in a wide spectrum of political beliefs. For all they know, not all of them approve of same-sex marriage.

Somehow, together, they find their way through each work day.

That comes back to the guys who run the place, said Maya Osby, cake decorator at Mazurek's. "They treat us like people," she said, "and they treat everyone who comes in here the same way."

To Smith and Reynolds, this interview itself is really their statement on the Supreme Court ruling, as well a show of faith in the basic nature of Buffalo. They believe, based on their experience, that any respect and courtesy you project is equivalent to the treatment you get back.

They also understand, in the same way that a Colorado baker turned away a gay couple who wanted a wedding cake, that people could read this and make that choice about their business.

"At the end of the day," Reynolds said, "it's everyone's individual decision about whether to stop at Mazurek's."

He and Smith hope what matters, when it counts, is how well they bake their bread.

Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com or read more of his work in this archive.