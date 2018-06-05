Same robber hits Niagara Falls 7-Eleven twice in 3 hours

A man who walked out of a Niagara Falls 7-Eleven with beer and cigarettes early Tuesday morning came back about three hours later and robbed the store of cash, according to Niagara Falls police reports.

The robber first entered the convenience store at Niagara and Fourth streets just after midnight. He asked for two packs of cigarettes and then took them off the counter without attempting to pay for them, according to one police report. He then walked back in and took two bottles of beer, exiting the store again.

Just before 3 a.m., the robber came back and demanded money from the cash register and nine packs of Newport cigarettes. He put his hand on his waistband, but did not display a weapon or say he had a weapon, according to the report.