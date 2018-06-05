Reporters' Notebook: June 5, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to performance artist Laurie Anderson, born on this date in 1947, “Paradise is exactly like where you are right now, only much, much better.”

. . .

REUNION ALERT – Reservations are needed by next Sunday for the complimentary luncheon reunion of the Bishop Colton High School Class of 1958 and their companions at 11:30 a.m. June 21 in the Columns Banquets, 2221 Transit Road, Elma. Call Beverly Kirisits-O’Brien at 683-0416 or email Drygulch3145@aol.com.

. . .

BARGAIN HUNT – The Circle II Women’s Group from First Presbyterian Church, 149 Broad St., City of Tonawanda, will hold a Joyful June Sale in its thrift shop, mini boutique and plant place from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will feature a buffet with pie and beverages for $7. For info, call 692-1319.

. . .

SNACK TIME – The Kenmore Mercy Hospital Auxiliary hosts the Popcorn Shack, offering specialty popcorn flavors, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the hospital atrium. Proceeds benefit the hospital.

. . .

STARTING UP – An informational meeting on establishment of a new Optimist Club in Buffalo and Kenmore will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Crane Branch Library, 633 Elmwood Ave.

The international service organization, which focuses on helping children, was founded in Buffalo in 1911. For more info, call Pauline Leacock at 438-0890 or email bargecanaloptimist@gmail.com.

. . .

NURSES NEEDED – Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is holding an open house for experienced nurses from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Research Studies Center across from the main hospital at Elm and Carlton streets.

Roswell Park is looking for nurses with a year of experience in oncology or critical care or three years of medical-surgical nursing. To register, visit RoswellPark.org/NursingOpenHouse.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – John Rudy , Joseph Swiatec, Amy Bullard Bolsover, Carrie Fronczak VanDusen, Randy Szymkowiak, Bernie Czarnecki, Eleanor Bullard, Dr. Todd Shatkin, Carol Neuhaus, Doug Allen, Gretchen Monaco, Louise Smith, Jerry Stange, Harry Hendrix, Joe Siebert, Michelle Safe, Jamie Loos, Karen Mahoney, Mary Sherber, Christine De Graffenried, Jordan TinHan, Dave Grundy, Jane Piechocki, June Wohwinkel, Diane Hatten, Alyssa Brzozowski, Erin McSweeney and LuAnn Bondanza.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

The online edition of Reporters’ Notebook frequently contains items that are trimmed from the print edition, or appear there in shorter form, due to space limitations.

When space permits, Reporters’ Notebook welcomes the opportunity to share light verse on everyday topics, providing that the poems are short, 12 to 16 lines maximum.