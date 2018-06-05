Post Time: Justify draws the rail for the Belmont Stakes

This evening at Citi Field, the post draw for the 150th running of the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes was conducted for the 10 horses heading to the gate at approximately 6:48 p.m. on Saturday evening on Long Island.

The morning line favorite Justify (4-5) will start his journey to become thoroughbred racing’s 13th Triple Crown winner from the rail in the 1 1/2-mile race termed the Test of a Champion.

Belmont Park will host the final jewel of the Triple Crown before a nationally-televised audience and an expected crowd of 90,000.

This will be trainer Bob Baffert’s fifth Triple Crown attempt. In his lone successful attempt in 2015, American Pharoah also started from the rail. His other Triple Crown attempts failed from post 2 (Silver Charm), post 7 (Real Quiet) and post No. 9 (War Emblem).

The rail shouldn’t be much of an issue with a closing type in the gate next to him in Free Drop Billy (30-1). In a mile-and-a-half race the draw isn’t as important as it is in the Kentucky Derby with 20 horses and two gates.

“I never do like to draw the rail, my horses seem to live in it,” said Baffert. “I think most importantly my horse is doing well. Last time I went through this with American Pharoah he stepped back right when they opened, and he was actually – didn't leave with them, and I got lucky that he got away from there,” said Baffert.

We have it, we can’t change, we’ll just deal with it,” said Baffert of the rail draw.

Baffert, along with D. Wayne Lukas with Bravazo (8-1), will be seeking a record breaking 15th career Triple Crown race victory. The white-haired trainer will also be saddling Restoring Hope (30-1) in the race.

With a win on Saturday he would join 1977 Triple Crown winner Seattle Slew as the only other undefeated colt to capture racing’s Holy Grail.

Second choice on the morning line for Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott is Hofburg (9-2) who will have Irad Ortiz, Jr. in the irons. Mott is one of four Hall of Fame trainers in the race, Baffert, Lukas and Steve Asmussen being the others. With two future Hall of Famer conditioners in Todd Pletcher and Chad Brown also saddling rivals, this race has the best trainers in the country looking to upset the big red chestnut.

Pletcher’s two horses will be side-by-side in gates 8 and 9, where Vino Rosso (8-1) and Noble Indy (30-1) will depart. Pletcher will take the blinkers off Noble Indy for the Belmont.

“We didn’t think it was hugely important to where we drew,” said Pletcher. “I think Noble Indy is going to need to show a little bit of speed to get into the flow of the race. And Vino Rosso, we're expecting him to hopefully find a good rhythm, and he doesn't mind being on the outside, so you don't want to lose too much ground around there, but post position-wise, I think it's fine,” said Pletcher.

“I think the mile-and-a-half is going to help us stand out, he’s a kind of horse that’s really steady. I just hope we get a dry track,” said Velazquez to XBTV after the draw about his mount Vino Rosso. “If Noble Indy comes out running and puts a little pressure on Justify, I think that’s the key for us,” said Velazquez.

Two sons of Curlin, the runner-up of the thrilling 2007 Belmont Stakes, will challenge Justify in Pletcher’s Vino Rosso as well as the Steve Asmussen-trained Tenfold (12-1), a colt still looking to win his first graded stake. Tenfold was closing fast in the Preakness and finished third behind Justify and Bravazo.

Euro invader Gronkowski (12-1) named after the perennial All-Pro tight end of the New England Patriots drew post No. 6 for Brown who has put two solid works into the son of Lonhro (AUS) at Belmont since he arrived from overseas.

The affable Dale Romans, trainer for Free Drop Billy, had the line of the draw. “If Bob happens to win the Triple Crown again, there is always the Travers,” said Romans who upset Triple Crown winner American Pharaoh in the 2015 Travers with Keen Ice.

Here's a look at the field for the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes:

PP Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Justify Baffert Smith 4-5 2 Free Drop Billy Romans Albarado 30-1 3 Bravazo Lukas Saez 8-1 4 Hofburg Mott Ortiz, Jr. 9-2 5 Restoring Hope Baffert Geroux 30-1 6 Gronkowski Brown J Ortiz 12-1 7 Tenfold Asmussen R Santana Jr. 12-1 8 Vino Rosso Pletcher J Velazquez 8-1 9 Noble Indy Pletcher Castellano 30-1 10 Blended Citizen O'Neill Frey 15-1

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.