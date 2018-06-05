Police: Man attempted to abduct estranged wife at gunpoint

A Wyoming County man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a violent domestic incident in which the man tried abducting his estranged wife at gunpoint, according to Attica police.

Robert E. Balon Jr., 55, of Attica, faces four felony and two misdemeanor charges, Attica police said.

Police were called to a home on West Main Street near Bunnell Street at about 3:45 a.m. Before police arrived, Balon fled the scene into a wooded area. He was located about 2½ hours later roughly 3 miles away on Route 98 near Lindsey Road. The weapon, a CO2 pellet pistol, was located with the assistance of a State Police K-9 team.

Balon had been arrested May 21 for an alleged domestic violence incident in which he was charged with second-degree harassment and second-degree coercion. A stay-away order of protection was issued. Balon was arrested again May 25 and charged with violating the order of protection.

On Tuesday, he was ordered held in the Wyoming County Jail on $100,000 cash bail or $250,000 bond.