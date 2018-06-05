Police in Genesee County warn of 'distraction' burglaries

Authorities in Genesee County are warning the public of two recent residential burglaries where victims were "distracted" by one suspect while another one or two entered their homes. Both burglaries happened within minutes of each other at about 3:15 p.m. Saturday in Pembroke and Batavia, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office. There were three suspects involved in each case.

The first happened on Batavia-Elba Townline Road in Batavia when an elderly resident was approached by a man who said he was checking phone lines in the area and asked to see where phone lines were buried in the man's backyard. While they were in the backyard, another person went inside the victim's home and stole cash and jewelry, the Sheriff's Office said.

The second burglary happened on Indian Falls Road in Pembroke. In that case, the victim was asked to show a man trees in his backyard the man said needed to be cut down.

Suspects were seen leaving each residence in a white SUV. Investigators ask any other residents who may have been similarly approached who have information to help identify the suspects to call 585-343-5000.