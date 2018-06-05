Coming to Cobblestone District: Labatt's first U.S. test brewery

A Labatt USA test brewery, a beer garden, a public tasting room and a restaurant called the Draft Room will be coming to a Perry Street building now being renovated by Pegula Sports & Entertainment.

Those features, as well as four apartments and the new headquarters for both the Pegula enterprises and Labatt USA, will comprise the new components of the five-story building at 79 Perry, near the KeyBank Center.

The project is the latest to transform an old manufacturing site in the city's Cobblestone District.

It will also be the first Labatt brewery in the United States.

"Buffalonians love Labatt. We want them to continue to love Labatt, and we want them to come here and have a great experience," said Brinn Johnson, director of retail strategy and business development for Labatt USA, a subsidiary of North American Breweries. "There's a lot of craft business and beer business in Buffalo, so we have a lot of savvy consumers, and we plan to tap into them to help direct us on what kind of beers are good."

Further details are still being finalized, but officials from PSE and Labatt on Tuesday morning gave a taste of what's brewing in the $20 million mixed-use project, which will be known as the Labatt House.

Construction work is underway inside the building, where the interiors have already been demolished and the metal framing is in place on the first floor. The first pieces of the project, starting with the restaurant, brewery and beer garden, are expected to be completed and opened by November, in time for the next hockey season. The rest will be phased in over the coming months, and the building will be fully completed by spring 2019.

The century-old Cobblestone District building will include the Labatt Brew House on the first floor, with a 3,000-square-foot "innovation" brewery where brewmaster Bryan Brady and his team will experiment in small batches with various flavors to develop "new and emerging" beers to expand Labatt's client base.

The brewery will include a 10-barrel, four-vessel brew house with 11 fermenters, while a 400-square-foot tasting room will give visitors and beer drinkers a chance to not only taste the new styles – delivered over 30 feet straight through tubes from eight brite tanks – but also to provide staff with input on what they like or what changes to make.

Johnson said he has already started "to tinker around with some recipes" that are "brewing right now."

"Labatt has such a strong place in the Buffalo beer community," Brady said. "It's the hometown beer for Buffalo, and just the opportunity to be here and do some innovation and show people some new things that Labatt can do, it's going to be fun."

Also on the first floor, PSE will operate The Draft Room, a restaurant that will offer seasonal dishes, such as candied bacon, spent-grain pretzels and smoked meats, as well as pierogi and poutine. The restaurant will serve Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light, as well as the new beers being developed in the test brewery next door.

It will also include a still-unnamed bakery on one side of the building and a 4,000-square-foot outdoor beer garden. The year-round beer garden, which will feature a temporary structure to provide some protection from the weather, will open up to Alumni Plaza and KeyBank Center.

Upstairs, Labatt USA will relocate its corporate headquarters and about 70 employees to the 12,000-square-foot second floor, in an open loft space that will feature "lots of windows," hardwood floors, glass walls, and exposed brick, ceilings and ductwork," Johnson said. That location "will allow our employees to interact more with our beer, our brewer and our consumers," she said.

Meanwhile, Pegula Sports & Entertainment plans to move its corporate headquarters from the Fairmont Creamery building on Scott Street to the third and fourth floors of the Perry Street building by February 2019. The space is already designed and construction has begun.

PSE has about 80 people working at the Creamery, plus another 150 split between KeyBank Center and HarborCenter, some of whom would also move to the new building.

The building's fifth floor will feature four high-end apartments – two one-bedroom units of about 1,200 square feet each and two two-bedroom units of about 2,400 square feet each – as well as 5,000 square feet of commercial space. Those spaces are still being designed and no tenants have been lined up yet.

"We are very proud that Labatt House will round out the Cobblestone District," said Labatt's Johnson, a Buffalo native.

The Pegulas bought the 81,075-square-foot former Hi-Temp Fabrication and Peerless Mill Supply building – which was constructed in 1919 – for $7 million in February 2017. PSE Chief Operating Officer Bruce Popko said Terry Pegula was attracted by the building's proximity to the KeyBank Center and HarborCenter, but they didn't have any specific plans for it at the time.

"It's a very high-traffic location, especially when we have either a game or another event going on at KeyBank Center, so that was important for us to have a good stronghold on the district here," Popko said. "It's a really neat building, and it really struck Terry in particular how much he liked it when he had a chance to walk through it."

That changed when PSE started talking with Labatt USA, which "has dreamt of opening a brewery in the United States for a very long time," Johnson said.

Additionally, she noted, the company has been headquartered in Buffalo for 11 years – starting with 18 employees in 2007 – but its current office at Fountain Plaza is invisible to the public. With the new location and signage, Johnson said, "we will have a highly visible headquarters and brewery."

"It's very important to help solidify our presence. We've had a big presence in the United States since 1951, but Buffalo has really been the epicenter of that," she said. "We are very committed to Buffalo. We believe that people should know that we're here."

The project, which includes federal and state historic tax credits, was designed by Carmina Wood Morris PC, and is being managed for PSE by McGuire Development Group, with RP Oak Hill Building Co. as the general contractor.

Crews installed a new roof, new windows, a new loading dock and new mechanicals, but also salvaged historic features – such as parts of the original elevators, doorframes and door handles – that will be reused as part of the decor.

"They have done a tremendous job in the planning and execution of transforming a very unique historic building," Popko said.